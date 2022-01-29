Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Up 157.4% in January

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 157.4% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ VTRU opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.25 million, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vitru will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Vitru by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,694,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vitru by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

