Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Up 157.4% in January

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 157.4% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
NASDAQ VTRU opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.25 million, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Vitru by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,694,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vitru by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
