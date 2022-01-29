VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $129.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.50.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after buying an additional 188,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

