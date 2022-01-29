VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.32.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $129.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.50.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after buying an additional 188,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
