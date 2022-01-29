VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.70

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $5.72. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 369,098 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.92.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.90% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.48%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

