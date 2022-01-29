Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Up 201.7% in January

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, an increase of 201.7% from the December 31st total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.7 days.

Vonovia stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. Vonovia has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $72.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

