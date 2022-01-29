Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.16

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $8.00. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 37,661 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
