VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

VSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. raised their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. VSE has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $638.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 260.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

