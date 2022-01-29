W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,602 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.50% of W. P. Carey worth $67,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 509,290 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $30,262,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,698,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $83.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

