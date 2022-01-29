Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS WACLY opened at $89.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wacoal has a twelve month low of $89.95 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.79.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $409.82 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.