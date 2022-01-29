Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $16,596.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00499275 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 231,834,110 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

