Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Up 202.3% in January

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 202.3% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

WALD stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.