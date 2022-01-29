Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,659,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,221,033,000 after acquiring an additional 126,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $137.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.85. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

