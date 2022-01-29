Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $40.17 million and $1.50 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001340 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,362,198 coins and its circulating supply is 78,641,166 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

