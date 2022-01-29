Wanchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Wanchain has a market cap of $83.05 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00186715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00028640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00390038 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00070553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.