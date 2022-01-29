Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,108 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.20% of Waste Connections worth $65,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,311,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,700,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Waste Connections by 13.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

