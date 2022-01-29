WAX (WAXP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36.80 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $618.71 million and $36.80 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,844,055,242 coins and its circulating supply is 1,916,929,782 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

