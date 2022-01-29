WazirX Price Hits $0.81 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $263.22 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.88 or 0.06834933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00054597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.04 or 0.99714141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003198 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.