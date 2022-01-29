Webcoin (WEB) Hits One Day Volume of $30.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $7,191.90 and approximately $30.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Webcoin has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Webcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00108994 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

WEB is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

