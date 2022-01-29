Webflix Token Hits Market Capitalization of $137,021.65 (WFX)

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Webflix Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Webflix Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $137,021.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Webflix Token Coin Profile

Webflix Token (WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,419,258,368 coins. The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io . Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

Webflix Token Coin Trading

