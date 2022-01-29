Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of Webster Financial worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

