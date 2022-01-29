Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,502 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Weibo worth $56,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after acquiring an additional 409,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

WB opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

