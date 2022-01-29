Weik Capital Management Has $3.09 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,318.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,384.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

