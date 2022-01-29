Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 1,732 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 83.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 238,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,082 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 23.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 295,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 55,206 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 13.1% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 837,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $126,305,000 after purchasing an additional 97,115 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.99.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

