Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,505 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $50,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28,965.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.16.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

