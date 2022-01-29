Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 148.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $107,594,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

WELL stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.88.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.