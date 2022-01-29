Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

WABC opened at $57.68 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WABC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

