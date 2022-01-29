Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,158 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $52,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $95.20 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAL. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

