Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,328. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.