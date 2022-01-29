Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,328. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

