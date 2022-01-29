Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBND. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

