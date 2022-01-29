Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 185.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 30.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

