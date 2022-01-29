Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $88,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

WAB opened at $87.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $99.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

