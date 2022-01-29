Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Short Interest Down 51.2% in January

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,718,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.4509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

