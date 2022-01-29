WeTrust (TRST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $729,615.01

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $729,615.01 and $72.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WeTrust

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

