WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in WEX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in WEX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,590,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $156.02 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEX. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.54.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

