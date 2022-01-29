Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Raises Dividend to $1.45 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) declared a None dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of WY stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyerhaeuser stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

