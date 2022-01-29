WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a growth of 183.2% from the December 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WH Group stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. WH Group has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

Get WH Group alerts:

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.