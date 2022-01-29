WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a growth of 183.2% from the December 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
WH Group stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. WH Group has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.
About WH Group
See Also: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.