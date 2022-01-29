Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Whiting Petroleum worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $73.29 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $401.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

