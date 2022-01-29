Widercoin (WDR) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market cap of $28,636.34 and $8,661.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.42 or 0.06700599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.08 or 0.99943548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003201 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

