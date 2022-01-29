Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 53.3% in January

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHLM. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

WHLM opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

