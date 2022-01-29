WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,156,000 after buying an additional 494,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after buying an additional 1,033,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 846,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

