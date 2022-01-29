Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Wingstop worth $55,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING opened at $150.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.34. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.07, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WING. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.28.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.