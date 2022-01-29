Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of Winnebago Industries worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 551.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

