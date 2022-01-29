Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend by 63.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $104.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

