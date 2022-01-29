Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

UPS stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

