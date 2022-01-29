Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,097,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,955,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 77,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,121.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 169,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

