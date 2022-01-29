Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 10,870 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 56.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

