WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. WNS reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WNS by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $91.48.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.