Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,164 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 163,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,069.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 37,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 2,000,000 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,000,325 shares of company stock valued at $20,009,373. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TYG opened at $29.87 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.