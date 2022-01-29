Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 252.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.