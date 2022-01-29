Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Teradyne by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Teradyne by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.68.

NASDAQ TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

