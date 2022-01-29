Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,285 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

BIF stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

